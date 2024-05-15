‘There’s no streetlights’: Resident voices concerns about SR-76 after deadly crash

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Two Northern California leaders with a history in politics were among those killed in a crash on State Route 76 last Friday night near Fallbrook.

Peggy Moore and her wife Hope Wood met while working on the Obama campaign in 2008 and together they had a political consulting firm.

Moore once served as a senior advisor to former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who spoke out about the pair.

“Many of her friends and family are shocked, but somewhat comforted by the idea that they went immediately, they went instantaneously without pain, and that they went together,” said Schaaf.

California Democratic Representative Barbara Lee also spoke out, posting to social media she was heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Moore and Wood, calling Peggy a friend, activist, and one of the best organizers she knew.

The crash happened before midnight Friday on State Route 76 just east of Horse Ranch Creek Road in unincorporated San Diego County.

CHP says a Chrysler traveling eastbound veered into the westbound lane colliding with a Jeep. Along with Moore and Wood, the drivers of the Jeep and Chrysler all died. Another passenger in the Jeep is severely injured.

“We see accidents quite a bit,” Jake Salaheddine said.

Salaheddine works out of the Veruca Neighborhood Market trailer which is parked with a front row seat of SR-76 seven days a week and shared about the dangers he has seen firsthand.

“It’s windy all the way through. There’s no streetlights and it’s one lane each way so if somebody’s veering off a little bit too much, there’s no place to go. At least five times somebody hit the light post, there’s cars going in the ditch,” Salaheddine said.

CHP has not released an update on the crash since Saturday. Officials say investigations are ongoing to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role.

