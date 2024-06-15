‘No room on the coast:’ Horry Co. lawmaker pushing for change after woman struck, killed by police vehicle on beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman who was struck and killed Friday morning by an Horry County Police Department vehicle could bring a major policy change to state public safety agencies.

“There’s just no room on the coast for the sunbathers and people who are coming down to enjoy our area, and also have F-150s and other vehicles when we have other resources that we could depend on,” state Rep. William Bailey, R-Little River, told News13 on Saturday.

Sandra “Sandy” Schultz-Peters, 66, of Myrtle Beach, was hit near Nash Street just after 1 p.m., between the Myrtle Beach State Park and Doubletree Resort by Hilton.

The police vehicle, a 2020 Ford Ranger pickup truck, was driving north from Nash Street when it hit Schultz-Peters, who was facing east, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. She died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

On Friday, a team of highway patrol investigators was near the beach access using a drone to gather aerial footage and other documentation.

Bailey, a former North Myrtle Beach public safety director, said he’d like to see a prohibition on full-sized vehicles being used on the beach during peak hours in the summer in non-emergency situations.

“In light of this tragedy, certainly we should be looking at, ‘are we doing it the right way,'” Bailey said. “Just patrolling (with full-sized vehicles) on the oceanfront when there are thousands and thousands of people, it’s just not worth the risk.”

State Rep. Tim McGinniss, R-Myrtle Beach, told News13 he’d also support efforts to better regulate the use of full-sized vehicles on the beach.

“I am interested in talking with law enforcement and safety officials about legislation to prevent this from happening again,” he said in a text message. “What happened was a tragedy, and if there’s a way we can make it safer on our beaches, we need to do it.”

Jackie LiBrizzi/News13

It’s not the first time something like this has happened.

In 2020, an Horry County patrol car struck a beachgoer in Garden City. That person survived.

Dennis Miller was on the beach when Schultz-Peters was hit. He was worried about the vehicle’s limited range of motion.

“My biggest concern is when I came out here, I looked and thought the cones were kind of close to the dunes and you could see, it could be difficult to make a turn, especially in the large vehicles the beach patrol use,” Miller said.

Bailey said using full-sized trucks on the beach is similar to the now-illegal Carolina Squats, since both take away a driver’s peripheral vision and slow reaction times.

“There is no difference,” he said.

