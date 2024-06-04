‘There is no remorse.’ MS Coast daycare owner sentenced in child abuse, neglect case

A former Bay St. Louis daycare owner thought she would leave the courthouse without any jail time after being sentenced Monday in a child abuse and neglect case, but instead, she was headed to prison.

Connie Ellis Cuevas, 56, had entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors before her sentencing that resulted in her pleading guilty to four felony counts of child neglect, with a recommendation that she serve 10 years on probation for the crimes in addition to a fine.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel said prosecutors agreed to dismiss seven additional counts of felony child abuse against Cuevas.

But after Judge Christopher Schmidt heard the tearful testimony from parents about what had happened to their children at the daycare, he ordered Cuevas to spend one year in prison, with nine years suspended and five years of post-release supervision, along with an order that she never owns or serves in a daycare setting for the rest of her life.

In addition, the judge fined Cuevas $4,000.

As soon as the judge announced his decision, attorney Donald Rafferty implored the judge to allow Cuevas to serve her one year in prison under house arrest, but the judge declined that request.

Afterward, Cuevas appeared shaken by the prison sentence and turned to look at her supporters in the back of the courtroom as a bailiff led her away. She wasn’t going home.

Connie Cuevas and her attorney Donald Rafferty sit while parents of children who were injured at Connie Cuevas’ home daycare make victim impact statements before Judge Schmidt during Cuevas’ sentencing in Hancock County Circuit Court in Bay St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2024.

According to the charging documents, Cuevas was accused of hitting, kicking, biting or striking various children under the age of 5 while they were in her care. In her plea agreement, Cuevas admitted she had also been running the daycare out of her home on Old Spanish Trail without a license.

Cuevas, 56, apologized for the injuries to the affected children and said she did use corporal punishment at her daycare but said her intention was never to hurt a child.

In addition, a couple of supporters spoke on behalf of Cuevas, including a mother who said her children were never harmed during their care at the daycare.

The brunt of statements came from parents of the abused children.

Bad memories





The parents of the victims filled the courtroom Monday to await their turn to address the judge about how the abuse inflicted on their children continues to haunt them to this day.

In addition, they spoke about how many of the affected children continue to suffer as a result of what happened to them at the daycare.

A law enforcement officer and a paramedic were among the parents whose children had been harmed at the daycare.

As each stood up to address the judge, many wept as they recalled the moment they learned a woman they had entrusted with their children had abused them.

One mother and father talked about how their 2-year-old son had bruises around his scrotum and on his buttocks after a day at the daycare.

After they discovered the injuries, they had the little boy examined by a doctor and confirmed the abuse inflicted on the child.

Another mother talked about how she had severe health issues at one point in her life, and doctors told her she may never be able to have a child.

Parents of children who were injured at Connie Cuevas’ home daycare make victim impact statements before Judge Schmidt during Cuevas’ sentencing in Hancock County Circuit Court in Bay St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The mother said she and her husband were later blessed with a child, and she promised herself that she would “ protect my child at all costs.”

She said she felt like she had been unable to keep that promise because of what Connie Cuevas did to her child. during the five months her child stayed at the daycare beginning at the age of seven months.

The parents took the child out of the daycare when she was 12 months and 2 weeks old, her mother said, because of bruising to her face and head. Cuevas, she noted, defended what had happened by saying the child was bruised after another pushed the little girl into a door.

“The trauma that was done to my child’s face and head by Connie Cuevas will forever haunt me and my family,” the mother said. “The most precious human who has a heart of gold and a smile that would brighten anyone’s day was taken advantage of that day by Connie.

The little girl’s mother said her daughter was defenseless against the abuse.

“She could not tell Connie no,” she said. “She could not call home. She could not run to a neighbor’s house. She could not call 911. She was helpless.

“Connie chose victims who could not defend themselves. Connie Cuevas chose her path. Connie Cuevas chose to neglect and harm.(my daughter.) Connie Cuevas chose to neglect and harm other children for years. “

Connie Cuevas

The parents went on to say they could not forgive Cuevas for the harm inflicted on their child and others because of a lack of remorse from Cuevas.

In fact, Cuevas blamed a lot of what happened to the children on her failure to increase her staff as her clientele grew, court documents show.

“I want it to be known that Connie took something from my daughter that day that we will never be able to get back,” the mother said. “I believe forgiveness is received when the truth is told, and there is no remorse for the actions done. I do not forgive Connie. There is no remorse from her.

The mother added: “Connie, you may have children of your own, but in my eyes, she will never be described as a mother, a caretaker or a loving person. She will forever be described as a child abuser, a monster, a bully and a person with no heart.”

Criminal investigation

Bay St. Louis police Capt. Rachel Jewell was chief investigator on the case and was commended for her work, which ultimately led to a successful prosecution.

The criminal investigation began on Aug. 27, 2020, after Bay St. Louis police received a report of abuse of a child at the daycare.

The first report was the 2-year-old boy had had injuries to his face and buttocks and below his genitals.

The parents reported the weapon used was possibly a wooden spoon. When police raided the daycare, Jewell said police found the wooden spoon with a red sad face drawn on it.

A subsequent examination of the child, along with a forensic interview, supported the claims of abuse and that the injuries had likely been caused by someone hitting the child with the wooden “punishment spoon.”

Connie Cuevas approaches the bench before the start of her sentencing in Hancock County Circuit Court in Bay St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2024. Cuevas will serve one year in prison after multiple children were injured at her home day care.

In the weeks following the initial arrest of Cuevas, Jewell said Bay St. Louis police started receiving additional allegations of wrongdoing by Cuevas by other parents and grandparents of children at the daycare.

In all, Bay St. Louis police identified 11 potential victims. However, a grand jury only found enough evidence to indict Cuevas on criminal charges for actions against four of the children, the prosecutor said.

During the investigation, Jewell said, parents reported confronting Cuevas about their children’s injuries. Each time, Jewell said, Cuevas blamed any of the children’s injuries on accidents caused by “slipping, falling or hitting furniture.”

Bay St. Louis Deputy Chief Alvin Kingston and Captain Rachel Jewell listen as Police Chief Toby Schwartz reflects on the lives of two fallen police officers during a press conference at the Hancock County administration building in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

After the sentencing Monday, Daniel took time out to speak with the victim’s families. In the conversation, Daniel said, “had we not had (Detective) Rachel (Jewell) on this case, we may have not been able to make the case at all. She was vital to even getting the indictment.

Jewel said Daniel “worked tirelessly side by side with me throughout to ensure justice for these families.”