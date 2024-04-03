‘There’s no record of me doing anything’: Vet one of many struggling to get copy of important military doc

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — It is a Department of Defense document identified by two letters and three numbers that spells delay and denial if you need yours but cannot find it.

Don Fowler, 85, has vivid memories of his time in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War era. But he is among many veterans across Florida and the country who do not have copies of their DD-214 discharge paperwork to prove they served.

Rapes across military often go unreported, but retaliation Tampa airman received common

Fowler saved what he thought would be proof of his seven years in the Army, including pictures in uniform as a corpsman.



“My discharged letters, even my old selective service card,” Fowler said while pulling items out of an envelope. “My dog tags. Not enough.”



His paperwork includes a letter, thanking him for his time in the military.

“The certificate of discharge is presented to you in grateful appreciation of your faithful military service to the Nation,” the letters states.

“Without a [DD-214],” Fowler said. “I don’t seem to exist.”

Fowler discovered his document deficiency while requesting a discount for veterans at a local chain store. He has spent over a year waiting for a copy of what is the holy grail of military documents.

The VA does offer updates when Fowler calls.



“He says your name and number are still in there. I guess their working on it,” Fowler said. “It’s been a year.”

Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits

But does he think someone is actually looking for the Donald M. Fowler DD-214?

“I don’t think so,” he said.



One fate for countless DD-214’s was a huge fire in 1973 at the Military Records Center in St. Louis. Between 16 million and 18 million personnel files were destroyed.



“I’m thinking that must be what happened to mine. There are different people who will say they blame everything on that fire,” Fowler said with a chuckle. “The fire caused it all.”



Attorney Will Sterbinsky specializes in helping veterans navigate the VA benefits system.



“It’s a monumental barrier if the DD-214 cannot be found,” Sterbinsky said.

The DD-214 includes where someone served, how long they were there, when they were discharged, medals and commendations, special training and a boatload of other details.

Sterbinsky recommends saving multiple copies on paper and electronically. He said it’s also vital to double check accuracy on the document before discharge.



“Figure out if all of the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed. It’s very, very important because it’s easier to correct while you’re in,” Sterbinsky said. “More difficult to correct it later. Then, you file an application, and you get in a line and you wait a year or more for a determination.”

‘Where is the money?’: Pickleball entrepreneur $47 million in debt, putting investors on edge

Fowler does not need to apply for any benefits right now, but he said he would still like to be recognized by the country he volunteered to serve.

“It’s the fact that I did seven to eight years, and there’s no record of me doing anything,” Fowler said. “It’s like they don’t believe me.”



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.