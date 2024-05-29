‘There was no reason’: Fifth lawsuit filed over Marion newspaper raids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another lawsuit has been filed against current and former city and county officials in Marion. It’s part of ongoing fallout stemming from the raid of a local newspaper in August. This time, a former vice mayor is filing suit over a search of her home.

This is the fifth lawsuit that’s been filed in connection to those raids, but it’s the first that comes from someone who isn’t an employee or publisher of the newspaper.

In August, former Marion Vice Mayor and Councilwoman Ruth Herbel said her home was searched by local law enforcement because of what she calls a bogus warrant.

“There was no reason for him to come to my house, but he did,” Herbel said.

She believes she was retaliated against for criticizing the then-mayor.

Herbel said the officer told her she was suspected of identity theft because of a screenshot she had of driver’s license records done by a Marion County Record reporter.

“There was a lot of fear in it,” Herbel said. “I’d never seen a police officer at my door before, and it was a total shock to me.”

The raids on her home, the Marion County Record and the home of the newspaper’s publisher and owner have now resulted in five lawsuits challenging current and former Marion city and county officials and law enforcement.

A lawyer representing Herbel says the cases could be consolidated.

“There’s obviously factual differences between what happened to Ruth and what happened to employees of the record, so I don’t know that they’ll be consolidated for the whole run of things,” said Jared McClain with the Institute for Justice.

A judge has set a hearing in the case for June 13.

KSN reached out to those who were named in the lawsuit that could be reached. They either didn’t respond or had no comment.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into whether there are any criminal violations by anyone involved. The agency said not to expect an update until late June.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.