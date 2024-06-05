No, you probably didn't win a free vacation. Don't let these scams ruin your summer fun

Summer months mean vacations, outdoor concerts – and unfortunately, scams.

While scams happen year-round, during the summer there's an uptick in fraud around popular summer activities, Dan Cusick, a fraud and claim executive at Wells Fargo, told USA TODAY.

"Scammers and or bad actors as we often refer to them, really just look to exploit events. So whether it's the holiday season, whether it's summertime and concerts ... their whole MO isn't so much to get to that one person," explained Cusick. "It's to exploit an event and then those people come to that event and the scam is on."

Young adults may be the most vulnerable to summer scams

"Fraud and scams are an equal opportunity sport" that will exploit anybody, said Cusick, but young adults aged 18 to 24 are more likely to become victims of summer frauds, particularly fake concert tickets.

In an October 2023 study, the BBB found that young consumers aged 18 to 24 reported a higher median loss in scams than other age groups for the first time in 2022.

Beware of scammers who try to sell fake summer vacations.

Still, scams happen to any age group, he said. The FTC in February said consumers reported losing more than $10 billion to fraud in 2023, marking the first time that fraud losses have reached that benchmark. It was also a 14% increase over losses reported in 2022.

Fake vacation rentals, concert tickets are common scams

Here are some common summer scams, according to Cusick:

Summer concert and event scams: Fraudsters will target and exploit popular summer concerts, trying to lure victims through fake websites, social media posts or emails offering tickets at discounted prices. Victims are asked to pay upfront for the tickets, often via a peer-to-peer payment app, which may not have as many protections against fraud.

Fake travel websites: Be on the lookout for spoofed or fake travel websites, which can be disguised as legitimate sources. These sites might look real, offer attractive deals on flights, hotels and vacation packages, but there is no vacation. If a website asks for payment in the form of a gift card or a wire transfer, that's a red flag. Another red flag: if the site asks you to book immediately.

The disappearing vacation rental: Scammers are trying to take advantage of popular sites like AirBnB and VRBO by offering properties that don't exist or don't belong to them. If the site asks you to go to another site to make your payment, or if that payment is required via an unusual payment method, that's a red flag. Research the rental property by doing an online search for the owner's name or property address.

You've won a free vacation: Some scammers will try to trick consumers into believing they've won a "free" vacation, but they need to pay a fee to receive the prize or pay for taxes.

Tips to protect yourself from scams

Here are Cusick's tips to protect yourself from scams:

Verify websites: Make sure the URL is an authentic website of a known company. Look for the padlock icon, which indicates it's a secure site.

Book direct: When possible, book directly from an official travel provider.

Use a credit card, when you can: Credit card purchases provide certain protections for consumers while peer-to-peer payment apps may not.

Use caution with QR codes: While QR codes can be convenient, be aware that scammers can use QR codes to send you to a malicious site. Verify the site is legitimate.

