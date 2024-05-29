‘Has no place’: Disturbing video shows student being attacked on Framingham school bus

Framingham Public Schools says they are “deeply concerned” about a video that shows a student being beaten on a bus.

A spokesperson with Framingham Public Schools tells Boston 25 News the attack on the bus transporting students at Cameron Middle School occurred two months ago.

The video sent to Boston 25 by a viewer shows multiple students repeatedly punching one student attempting to curl up in an effort to protect themselves.

The viewer who sent this footage tells Boston 25 that the child was taken to the emergency room with a fractured rib, bite marks and blunt force trauma. The tipster also alleges the bus driver did not intervene.

Framingham police tell Boston 25 the violent incident was handled by school, parents and police. The school district says the safety and well-being of students are its top priorities and that the schools are working with their transportation vendor to make sure students are transported to and from school in a safe manner

“Framingham Public Schools is deeply concerned about an incident of violence that took place two months ago on one of our school buses. The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all students while they are in our care, including during transportation to and from school,” the school district said in a statement. “We take all incidents of fighting and violence seriously, and this has no place in our schools or on our buses. In addition to ensuring safety, students are held accountable with consequences in alignment with our Code of Character, Conduct, and Support.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

