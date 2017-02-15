There Are No Ordinary North Korean Aristocrats

For North Korea’s heir apparent Kim Jong Un, Oct. 10, 2010, was a glorious day. It was just two weeks since he had been unveiled before the nation as the successor to then-leader Kim Jong Il, his father, at a big conference of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea. That day, journalists from around the world, even the hated United States, descended upon Pyongyang to bear witness to the unity and might of the Workers’ Party on its 65th anniversary. There was a military parade, and shutters clicked as Jong Un and his father waved down to the crowd from their dais. It all went according to plan, and, to top it off, the Kim regime’s most hated critic, former politician and defector Hwang Jang Yop, had been found dead in his Seoul bathroom that very morning. Hwang’s death was a fortunate coincidence — assassins were forever chasing him, but it was age that got there first.

The next day, however, didn’t go nearly so well. And as is usual for the Kims, it was family who got in the way. An interview that Jong Un’s estranged half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, had recorded on Oct. 9 was broadcast on Japan’s TV Asahi, in which he made candid comments about losing out on the leadership of North Korea (“I am not disappointed”), the choice of Kim Jong Un as successor (“It was my father’s decision”), and the speed at which the succession seemed to be proceeding (“I think there are internal reasons for it”). He demurred over his father’s health (“I have no comment”) but then added for good measure, “Personally speaking, I am opposed to the third-generation succession.” By the low standards of defiance in Pyongyang, this was throwing down the gauntlet.

It was neither the first nor the last of Kim Jong Nam’s incendiary comments about his family.

Like his father, Jong Nam had been brought up expecting a place at the top. His much older cousin Ri Il Nam, then a teenager, recalled playing with Jong Nam when he was a small child. It wasn’t a task Ri much relished.

In a florid memoir released 14 years after his 1982 defection to South Korea, Ri recalls one of his first meetings with Jong Nam in 1977. Ri was dressed in the uniform of North Korea’s hyper-elite Mangyongdae Revolutionary School — but the 6-year-old Jong Nam was sporting the attire of a senior military officer.

“My military uniform is better than yours,” Jong Nam declared precociously.

“Is that so?” asked Ri. “What is yours?”

“It is the uniform of a marshal,” came the reply. “My father had it made for me on my birthday.”

Kim Jong Il wasn’t yet leader — that would have to wait until his father, original dictator Kim Il Sung, died in 1994 — but he was determined to make sure his son got his proper place. On his birthday each year, Jong Nam is said to have put on a military uniform and reviewed an honor guard, and every year he would be promoted one more rank. By the age of 7, he was at the very top. There was no question that Kim Jong Il adored his son.

But there was a problem. Jong Nam’s mother, Song Hye Rim, was not married to Jong Il, which made his parentage and upbringing an awkward maneuvering point for the ruling family. Jong Il, who was struggling to ensure that he would be the one to inherit the leadership from Kim Il Sung, dared not let the truth get out. Finally, in 1974, after six years of trying to legitimize the relationship and mired in a deep depression, Song left North Korea for the Soviet Union.

It is often said that Jong Nam would have inherited the North Korean throne were it not for an embarrassing incident that resulted in his deportation from Japan in 2001 for traveling on a fake passport. But even as a small child in a marshal’s uniform, his place in the line of succession was already insecure. By the time Ri Il Nam met Jong Nam, Jong Il’s next lover, Ko Young Hee, was on her way to taking Song’s place. By the late 1990s, Kim Jong Un was the one being educated about the revolutionary sites of North Korea whilst a miniature cult of personality was being built around Ko. The stock of Ko’s two sons, Jong Un and Jong Chul, grew, mostly at Jong Nam’s expense.

In March 2011, Jong Nam acknowledged his obvious political decline. Pointing out that his half-siblings had been born while he was studying in Geneva back in the 1980s, Jong Nam mused that his father had probably redirected his love toward Jong Chul, Jong Un, and their sister, Yo Jong, starting many years before. “I was a totally capitalist kid,” he explained. “I guess my father didn’t expect anything from me.”