‘No one is taking control’: Back Bay residents skeptical about summer drag racing crackdown

People in Boston’s Back Bay are sharing skepticism days after the Boston Police Department’s announcement about a summer crackdown on illegal drag racing, ATV and dirt bike activity.

Residents said the street takeover that infiltrated their neighborhood in the overnight hours of April 21st is still being talked about.

That’s when more than 40 cars blocked off streets and delayed police officers from getting to the scene in response to dozens of 911 calls.

Neighbors captured cell phone video of more than 15 cars doing donuts at several intersections including Marlborough and Dartmouth Streets.

“We’re reaching a boiling point where no one is taking of control of all the unorganized mayhem on the streets,” said Back Bay resident Ellen Zumbado. “Tell us the bullet point plan!”

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox declined to share specifics about increased enforcement and prevention during a news conference on Tuesday.

He said that BPD is working with its auto theft unit and community partners to tackle the dangerous activity that is impacting people’s quality of life.

“Do not come to Boston this summer to engage in this activity because we will seize your vehicles and equipment,” said Commissioner Cox.

Boston Police seized 150 dirt bikes, ATVs and other cars connected to illegal racing back in 2023.

The department issued more than 400 citations last year and reported everyone to the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Commissioner Cox said that “revelers” who participate in illegal street activity could also face criminal charges.

However, no one connected to last month’s incident in Boston’s Back Bay was charged with a crime.

“I’m not too optimistic that police are going to do anything about it,” said Back Bay resident Dennis Maher.

According to Commissioner Cox, approximately 10 to 15 percent of the dirt bikes and ATVs seized during last year’s incidents were reported stolen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

