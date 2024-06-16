No one injured in large Sterling fire

No one injured in large Sterling fire

At approximately 8:09 this morning, Sterling Fire Department was dispatched for an outside fire that turned out to be a large fire at the Recycle Center, according to a press release.

(sterling-il.gov)

Arriving crews found a large pile of remnants left from crushing and shredding materials on fire that was threatening the structures on site.

The structures were deemed no longer threatened after approximately 30 minutes of fire attack and activities; however, it took another approximate 4 hours to completely extinguish the fire.

15 different departments assisted either at the scene or standing by the Sterling or Rock Falls Fire Departments.

No employees or first responders were injured in the fire.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.