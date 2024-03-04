No one injured after fire at northeast Charlotte apartment complex: Fire Dept.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Sunday night, crews rushed to a fire in a vacant unit at an apartment complex in the Hidden Valley community, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials first reported the incident just before 8 p.m. on March 3. Firefighters say they were called to an apartment building in the 300 block of Blackhawk Road and could see some smoke upon arrival.

Thirty firefighters contain southwest Charlotte house fire: Dept.

In total, 30 firefighters contained the fire in 9 minutes, authorities say. No one was hurt and the unit impacted was vacant.

Authorities have not said what led up to the incident; however, the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

