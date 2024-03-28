No one hurt after officer fires shot in knife-related call

Mar. 28—No one was injured when a Washington State University officer fired a shot while responding to reports of a man with a knife on campus.

The man, identified as 20-year-old WSU student John Bazan, was taken into custody under suspicion of obstructing an officer, according to a news release from the WSU Police Department.

Police were called to the Global Scholars residence hall around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, following up on a report of a man with a knife, according to the news release. Law enforcement made contact with him on the fourth floor, then an officer fired a shot.

No one was struck by the bullet. After Bazan's arrest, he was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital for evaluation, according to the news release.

This is the second knife-related incident on the WSU Pullman campus this academic year. Officers arrested a student in October 2023 under suspicion of threatening to kill others and chasing students with a knife at a residence hall. No one was hurt during that incident, either.

The regional officer-involved shooting investigation team will conduct an independent investigation. The police officer involved in will be placed on administrative leave as per protocol, according to the news release.

More information will be made available when released, including the officer's identity.