No one will say if Gray's Creek's fire chief still employed after hidden device found in station

No one will say whether the chief of the Gray's Creek Volunteer Fire Department arrested on allegations he hid a camera in a vent is still working for the department.

Chief Benjamin Joseph Marsh, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 30 and released without bail the same day on a felony charge of interception and disclosure of oral communication, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the arrest warrant, in March, Assistant Fire Chief Greg O'Dell found the device and brought it to the attention of Marsh, who allegedly asked for him to return it. O'Dell declined, the warrant states.

Marsh then held a meeting during which he reportedly admitted the camera was his.

"After Odell discovered the camera, Marsh held a meeting between fire department personnel in which (he) admitted placing the camera in the vents for the purpose of intercepting oral communications which he was not a party to," the warrant states.

In an audio recording obtained by WRAL, Marsh said at the meeting that he put the device in a vent in the TV room to find out who was circulating a rumor. The rumor wasn't specified.

"I was trying to narrow down where the rumors were coming from so I could head it off at the pass," Marsh said in the recording.

WRAL reported that Marsh went on to say that if he found out who was spreading the rumors, they wouldn't get promotions.

Related: Gray's Creek fire chief arrested, charged with a felony

The arrest affidavit alleges Marsh admitted to placing the camera in the vent in November and said the camera didn't record audio, but he had access to a live view through his phone.

Multiple attempts to speak with someone at the Gray's Creek Fire Department about Marsh's employment status were unsuccessful. Someone who answered the phone Wednesday said that no one at the department would speak about the issue, before hanging up.

When reached by phone Thursday, Wayne Sherry, who confirmed he was a board member of the Cumberland County Fire Chiefs' Association, said he wasn't "at liberty" to say whether Marsh was still employed.

Marsh was appointed fire chief upon the retirement of Fire Chief Joseph Marsh, who named his successor, according to an undated posting on the Gray's Creek Fire Station 24 website. A January proclamation from the Cumberland County Fire Chief's Association states Joseph Marsh retired in December 2023 after working in public service for 50 years.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Gray's Creek fire chief charged in May, still employed