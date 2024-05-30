'No One Is Above The Law': Biden Campaign Responds To Trump's Guilty Verdict

'No One Is Above The Law': Biden Campaign Responds To Trump's Guilty Verdict

A spokesperson for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Thursday that Donald Trump’s conviction in a New York court shows that for all his bluster and attacks on the legal system, Trump is subject to laws — and will be held accountable when he breaks them.

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law,” Michael Tyler, the communications director for Biden’s campaign, said in a statement. “Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain.”

Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts related to his efforts to hide a $130,000 payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Tyler said that despite the conviction, there’s still only one way to keep the twice-impeached former president from returning to the White House in November: by going to the ballot box.

“Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president,” he said. “He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November.”

Separately, Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel’s office, said only that the president respects the law.

“We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment,” Sams said in a statement.