No oil pollution reported after U.S. warship, tanker collide off Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - No oil spill was reported after a collision between a U.S. guided-missile destroyer and a merchant vessel in Singapore waters, authorities in the city-state said on Monday.

Ten sailors from the USS John S. McCain were missing after the collision with the oil tanker east of Singapore, the U.S. Navy said, the second accident involving U.S. Navy destroyers in Asian waters in little more than two months.

"USS JOHN MCCAIN sustained damage to her port side and requested for tug assistance. ALNIC MC sustained damage to her Fore Peak Tank 7m above the waterline, with no crew injuries," the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement.

"There is no report of oil pollution and traffic in the Singapore Strait is unaffected. MPA is investigating the incident," it added.





