‘No, no, no’: Man dead, woman hurt in shooting at Arden Arcade apartment complex, sheriff says

A shooting Friday at an Arden Arcade apartment complex killed a man and left a woman with gunshot wounds, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were notified of a disturbance about 2 p.m. and responded to the Gas Light Towers apartments in the 3800 block of Annadale Lane, authorities said. A woman began screaming with other people when gunfire rang out, according to archived audio dispatch calls reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest near the apartment complex pool and was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A car traveling at a high rate of speed left the area. A woman, who also suffered gunshot wounds, was driven away by another man to a hospital, the audio said.

She is expected to survive her injuries, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

“No, no, no,” the woman cried just before gunfire rang out, dispatchers told deputies in the audio. The apartment complex is less than a mile away from Arcade Fundamental Middle School.

Deputies’ preliminary investigation indicated the two victims may have exchanged gunfire, according to the dispatch audio.

No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.