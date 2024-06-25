No more 'wet feet' rule: Judge says boaters can't recreate on flooded private property

MADISON – A Jefferson County judge has ruled the public's access to flooded waterways ends at the point where the water typically stops, siding with an Ixonia property owner frustrated by airboat drivers whizzing across ponded water on his property.

Judge Bennett Brantmeier said a "wet feet" law was invalid and unenforceable, according to online court documents, and asked the Department of Natural Resources to create proper guidance documents through the state's lengthy formal administrative rule-making process.

At the center of the case is the reach of the public trust doctrine, which allows the public to recreate on accessible bodies of water, in addition to protecting water quality and aquatic habitats for all to enjoy. The access to and enjoyment of the water, however, ends at the bank, which belongs to the property owners.

Previously the DNR's guidance said that as long as people "kept their feet wet" they could recreate on rivers, lakes and streams even above the high water mark.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed last summer by Ixonia resident Thomas Reiss, who owns property along the Rock River. Reiss said airboat drivers were using standing water pooled after heavy rains to travel across his private property, leading to contentious situations. In the complaint, he said the airboats are powered by loud engines and drivers often use them late into the evening and during the early morning hours, disturbing nearby residents.

The issue had been ongoing for years before Reiss filed the lawsuit last year.

More: Fired then rehired, conservation warden says dysfunction persists in DNR program

The delineation between accessible waters and private land is called the ordinary high water mark and is typically just the point where erosion and plant growth is clearly halted due to the typical water level.

"Flooded yards do not fit into those categories," the complaint said.

A spokesperson for the DNR said the agency was unable to comment on pending litigation Tuesday afternoon.

Laura Schulte can be reached at leschulte@jrn.com and on X at @SchulteLaura.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Judge won't allow boaters to recreate on flooded private property