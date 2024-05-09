No more grits or waffles at this Columbus Waffle House location that will close soon
A Columbus Waffle House will permanently close after Mother’s Day next week.
The location on Manchester Expressway, across from Chic-Fil-A, will shut its doors May 13, an employee confirmed with the Ledger-Enquirer.
After this location closes, there will be nine other Waffle House locations in Columbus.
The brand was founded in 1955 in Avondale Estates, Georgia, by two neighbors who wanted a 24-hour, sit down restaurant for their friends and family.
Today, Waffle House has become a staple across the Southeast with over 1,900 locations in 25 states.
A reporter from the Ledger-Enquirer reached out to Waffle House asking for more information about why the chain is closing this location, but has not received a response. Employees at the restaurant were not permitted to speak further about the closure.
