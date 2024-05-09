No more grits or waffles at this Columbus Waffle House location that will close soon

A Columbus Waffle House will permanently close after Mother’s Day next week.

The location on Manchester Expressway, across from Chic-Fil-A, will shut its doors May 13, an employee confirmed with the Ledger-Enquirer.

After this location closes, there will be nine other Waffle House locations in Columbus.

The brand was founded in 1955 in Avondale Estates, Georgia, by two neighbors who wanted a 24-hour, sit down restaurant for their friends and family.

This is the Waffle House at 2727 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, Georgia. 05/08/2024

Today, Waffle House has become a staple across the Southeast with over 1,900 locations in 25 states.

A reporter from the Ledger-Enquirer reached out to Waffle House asking for more information about why the chain is closing this location, but has not received a response. Employees at the restaurant were not permitted to speak further about the closure.

This story may be updated with more information.