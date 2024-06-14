No Monument prescribed burn Friday due to conditions

(MONUMENT, Colo.) — The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said it will not be starting any new ignitions on Friday, June 14 as part of an ongoing prescribed burn west of Monument, because conditions are not favorable.

The Monument Creek Fire Center prescribed burns began on Wednesday, and smoke has been visible in the Pikes Peak Region Wednesday and Thursday, with occasional plumes originating west of Monument. The goal of the burn has been to eliminate fallen and dead fuels about a mile and a half west of Monument, at Memorial Grove, Monument Rock, and the Mt. Herman trailhead.

Courtesy: USFS, Monument Fire Center prescribed burn

The burn treated 330 acres on Thursday and wrapped up in the afternoon, with a third day planned but later scrapped due to unfavorable conditions.

The USFS posted on X (formerly Twitter) just after 9:45 p.m. on Thursday and said no additional ignitions would be made on Friday, due to “weather conditions not being conducive to meeting objectives.”

The USFS said crews would continue to patrol overnight on Thursday to monitor the lingering burns and hold the fire lines. The USFS added that smoke would settle in low lying areas overnight.

