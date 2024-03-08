No matter how the war over the Colorado River plays out, Arizona will feel pain

The south side of the Glen Canyon Dam Bridge offers a view of the Colorado River snaking through the canyon.

What a difference a year makes.

This time last year, Arizona and Nevada were united with Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah on the idea that everyone (well, everyone who gets water from Lake Mead) must cut water use to help shore up the Colorado River.

California was the odd state out, clinging tight to its position that it didn’t have to.

Now, a year later, the Lower Basin states of California, Arizona and Nevada are united on the idea that everyone — and by everyone, they mean everyone — should be expected to pitch in when stored river water drops dangerously low.

While the Upper Basin states of Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah remain united on the idea that they’ve already given up enough water to Mother Nature, and that since the Lower Basin effectively drained much of the water in storage, it should shoulder the burden of building it back.

Colorado River plans are wildly different

A year ago, the federal Bureau of Reclamation was pressing all seven states to figure out how they would cut up to 4 million acre-feet of water use — a third or more of what flows through the Colorado River each year — for the next several years.

Yet, for now, the agency is staying mum while the two factions argue over how to best manage the river over the next couple of decades.

And only Carnac the Magnificent knows how this might go.

But despite all the uncertainty — and how at polar opposites the proposals from these two factions appear to be — a few things are clear for Arizona:

Lower Basin water use will be cut

Both factions agree that the Lower Basin should be required to use far less than the law allocates to them, even when there is far more water in the lakes than there is now.

Both call for 1.5 million acre-feet in cuts in what I’d call the decent times — like now, after a wet winter and a heavily funded water conservation effort have radically improved the short-term outlook.

The system would have to be mostly full to stop these reductions in both plans, even if how they measure “full” is wildly different.

But there is wide agreement now that the Lower Basin should own these cuts.

And that’s light-years ahead of where we were at this time last year.

Arizona will get less water, either way

The Lower Basin spells out how that 1.5 million acre-feet in cuts might break down by state.

As you’d expect, given our junior water-rights status, Arizona could end up shouldering 760,000 acre-feet of it.

Which is roughly equivalent to the amount of water that the Central Arizona Project delivered to metro Phoenix cities, tribes and farmers last year.

And, again, that’s just the status quo.

Both factions contemplate making up to another 2.4 million acre-feet of cuts to water use on top of that, should the reservoirs dip to dangerously low levels.

The Lower Basin says all seven states and Mexico should share in that pain.

The Upper Basin says that only the Lower Basin should be responsible for it.

But either way we go, Arizona would have to learn to live without a ton of water.

This will require a major investment

This is a key point that, after years and billions of dollars in federal investment, few have learned.

We’ve put tons of water back in Lake Mead, but mostly by paying people to temporarily not use it.

That hasn’t produced the lasting kinds of changes the Lower Basin will need to save 1.5 million acre-feet (or more) year-in and year-out.

If that’s the goal, we’ll need to invest even more in efficiency measures, talk seriously about transitioning some less productive farmland to other uses and develop additional water supplies, such as recycled or desalinated water.

And no, I don’t know how we even begin to find that kind of cash. Just know that getting there will require not only a sizable but sustained investment.

And that could be a tough pill for a lot of folks to swallow, particularly after the current federal largesse is spent.

Pressure is on for groundwater reform

No matter how this shakes out — via some seven-state compromise, Reclamation laying down the law or (let’s hope not) litigation — there is a lot of work before us.

Work that, if past is prologue, will eclipse everything else as we move closer to 2026, when the current rules expire.

That doesn’t leave a ton of time to put rural groundwater basins on a more sustainable path or find better ways to balance groundwater use and growth in metro Phoenix.

Both of which we’ll need to survive the Colorado River maelstrom that lies ahead.

Reach Allhands at joanna.allhands@arizonarepublic.com. On X, formerly Twitter: @joannaallhands.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What dueling Colorado River plans could mean for Arizona