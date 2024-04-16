No matter how much time you have left, you still should have a right to vote | Letters

"Almost nobody in a nursing home is in a point to vote" (“Candidate derides elderly voters,” April 11).

I have been trying to figure out what the quote credited to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde means. It sounds like an excuse to disenfranchise eligible voters.

Does that mean people with short life expectancies should have no say in who represents them for whatever time they have left? Does that mean people with short life expectancies should have no say in how they will be taxed or which laws will be enacted? Should they have no say about Medicare or Social Security?

Aside from people in nursing homes, should those diagnosed with terminal cancers or ALS or heart disease or the numerous other maladies that minimize one’s longevity be denied the right to vote?

Eric Hovde, explain yourself more clearly so voters know where you stand on voters’ rights.

Tom Sajdak, Brookfield

