No major problems reported in Aiken County primary elections

Jun. 11—UPDATE 7:44 p.m. First results in

S.C. House of Representatives District 81.

S.C. House of Representatives District 82.

Incumbent Bill Clyburn has received 259 votes or 93.84% of votes cast so far.

Challenger Ryan B. Doyle has received 17 votes or 6.16% of votes cast so far.

Results are from Edgefield county.

S.C. Senate District 40.

Incumbent Brad Hutto has received 132 votes or 78.57% of votes cast so far.

Challenger Kendrick Brown has received 36 votes or 21.43% of votes cast so far.

Results are from Allendale county.

No major problems have been reported as Aiken County voters headed to the polls and cast ballots in the South Carolina primary Tuesday.

Aiken County election board chairwoman Blanche Wimberly, board member Lori Boddy, Aiken County Republican Party Chairwoman Debbie Epling and Aiken County Democratic Party Second Vice Chairwoman Ann Willbrand said they hadn't been told of our found major problems.

Wimberly said she was unaware of any "major major" issues. She added the election office was working through the smaller problems.

"Things seem to be running pretty smooth," Boddy said. "Voters are getting to vote! Equipment running well."

There have been a few hiccups but they have been taken care of, Epling added. She also said things were going about as well as could be expected under the circumstances.

Longtime Aiken County election director Cynthia Holland retired May 23, leaving Michael Bond the interim director for the primary. The South Carolina Election Commission is provided the county election office some assistance during the primary.

Five precincts are voting in different locations for the primary.

Bath 7 is voting at the Burnettown Municipal Building located at 3187 Augusta Rd., Warrenville.

North Augusta No. 26 and 80 are voting at the Riverview Park Activity Center located at 100 Riverview Park Dr.

Perry 31 is voting at the Courtney Senior Center, 49 Roy St. in Wagener.

And Fox Creek 73 is voting at the North Augusta Department of Public Safety building located at 501 W. Five Notch Rd.

Wimberly added the turnout appeared low.

Willbrand said she had been driving around House District 82 in which there's a Democratic primary between incumbent Bill Clyburn and Brian "Ryan B" Doyle.

She said turnout is very low for the primary.

Poll workers at Aiken No. 2 (Lessie B. Price Center for Senior and Youth Services) reported 12 votes as of around noon Tuesday.

Poll workers at Midlands 88 reported 11 votes as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

There are 1,050 people registered to vote in Aiken No. 2, according to the latest information provided by the South Carolina Election Commission.

Epling reported high turnout at Sandstone 70 and 79 (South Aiken High School) and at Anderson Pond 69 (Millbrook Baptist Church).

Peggy Simons voted at North Augusta No. 25 (North Augusta Community Center) Tuesday afternoon.

She said was voting because she said the country is a mess.

"We need to get some people in there that got a backbone and will stand for the constitution," Simons said. "There are some people I want to vote for... not like some of these Republicans in name only."

Brenda Jennings voted at North Augusta No. 27 (North Augusta High School) Tuesday afternoon.

She said she wanted to vote for the best candidate in the Aiken County Council race.

"I'm just voting for North Augusta, making sure the candidate is going to have the interests of our town at heart," Jennings said. "I know we're growing and we have to make sure that as we grow that we grow in the right kind of way, we keep it family-oriented, we keep it a safe place to live."