‘No Labels’ candidates off ballot after filing error

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The controversy surrounding ‘No Labels Kansas’ continues, after a filing error this week.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office (SOS), some of the party’s candidate filings were marked as invalid on Wednesday, after the wrong person was listed as party chair. The certificate of nomination was deemed invalid due to K.S.A 25-302, requiring the nomination for state office be called by the state chairperson of the party, according to the SOS.

A SOS spokeswoman told Nexstar’s Kansas Capitol Bureau that the party’s chairperson was incorrectly listed as “Kristian Van Meteren” on two candidate filings.

The spokeswoman said the party’s actual chairperson, Glenda Reynolds, didn’t submit a certificate of nomination to the SOS. She said, instead, Meteren signed off as party chair for the candidate filings for Echo Van Meteran in Kansas Senate District 5 and Marci Francisco in Senate District 2. Both names will not appear on the candidate list representing No Labels Kansas for this year’s General Election.

Meteren, a Republican strategist, signed off on the nomination of longtime state democratic senator Marci Francisco, who confirmed in a phone call Wednesday that it was done “without her knowledge”.

The spokeswoman also said that No Labels is still considered a valid political party in Kansas at this time, after alleged signature forgeries uncovered Tuesday.

For more Capitol Bureau news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.