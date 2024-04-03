John Tuohy's piece about the IndyHumane animal shelter today goes into great detail about people, endless mentions of people, unable to deal with or manage what "no-kill" shelters have become.

I am new to Indianapolis, living here less than one year, but already alarmed at the issues of unwanted, uncared-for animals. Kosciusko County has the same animal problems, with their shelter refusing to accept stray or feral cats. In one summer, four litters of feral cats were born on my block alone.

The Kosciusko shelter refused to accept pets from the public and would only accept them from the animal control officer. That officer told me that the county paid $175 for each cat that he turned in. I requested financial data from the county to get an idea of the monthly expenditures that went to the shelter. It was astounding.

Seeing recent "happy news" of a pit bull here being adopted after 600 days in the shelter is a clue to the abuse that animals endure being caged rather than euthanized. The pit bull issue is only one, but very significant — they are not often successfully adopted because folks don't know or have adequate time, money or environment for them. Add to that the news that Indy alone has had two fatal attacks in homes by pit bulls in the past two or three years!

This is a gold mine for the vet profession, good for people who love animals but cannot face the reality of unwanted animals. "Community cats" are a pest and an environmental issue. I was until recently a donor to animal welfare, but I can no longer add to the waste of resources and caging of animals that just enrich a few people.

Ellen Jagger lives in Indianapolis.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: No-kill shelters avoid the reality of unwanted animals in Indianapolis