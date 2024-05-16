No kidding! Highway herd of goats gather on I-64 near High Rise Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — They really don’t kid around.

Somehow, more than eight sneaky goats made their break from a nearby farm and wandered around the wall to Interstate 64 in Chesapeake, near the High Rise Bridge.

But before they could make their grand escape, Virginia State Police troopers helped round them up and held them in custody, keeping the highway herd and drivers safe.

(Photo – Virginia State Police)

None of the goats appeared interested in what was happening on the highway as drivers passed the unusual site.

Chesapeake Animal Patrol later came out to the scene and helped safely return all of the goats to their home.

Virginia State Police were a bit cheeky in its social media post about the goats.

#VSP doesn't "kid" 🐐around when it comes to protecting wayward travelers on I-64 in Chesapeake! Why did the goats sneak around the wall near their farm? To see what was on the other side! Butt, seriously, Chesapeake Animal Patrol safely returned them all home. #valorservicepride pic.twitter.com/cQIejDOksn — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) May 16, 2024

One of the photos shows a trio of state troopers smiling next to a trailer on the side of I-64.

