No jumping! Austin working to stop bridge jumpers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As crowds gather in Austin Lakes and Rivers to cool off, Austin Parks and Recreation is reminding people that jumping off bridges into the water is not only illegal, but it’s also dangerous.

“This is the bridge over Barton Creek, and honestly, this is the most popular spot to jump off,” said Park Ranger Melissa Hand. “It is illegal to jump over any bridge over the Colorado River, so not just in Austin proper– but those bridges include anything that goes over Lady Bird Lake, as well as the Barton Creek area.”

Hand said despite signs that read “No jumping from bridge,” people aren’t following the rules and lining up to jump in the water.

Hand said they stop by the Barton Creek bridge often to educate people about the dangers of jumping, not only to themselves, but people kayaking or paddle boarding below as well.

“We have had people land on kayaks and having both the kayak and the jumper end up in the hospital,” said Hand.

While Barton Creek is the most popular where people jump into the water, there are other locations it’s happening has well. Austin-Travis County EMS said it has responded to calls from all over, including places like the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge– next to Lamar– and even the Congress Avenue Bridge.

APD responded to ‘recreational jumper’ at Pennybacker Bridge

“Somebody jumped off the Congress Avenue Bridge and impaled themselves,” said Captain Christa Stedman with ATCEMS.

Stedman said many people jump in not realizing just how deep the water is and then end up with serious injuries.

“I have run those calls, I have heard stories from my colleagues who have run those calls. It is not a good idea,” Stedman said. “It frequently ends in injury or tragedy.”

Some people post videos jumping off bridges in Austin and post them on social media, Stedman said it’s not a good way to get followers.

“That is not the type of thing that you should be doing to get your likes and engagement,” Stedman said. “There are far better ways you can do things like that without putting your body at risk.”

Hand said while many people disregard the signs posted they are there to keep people safe.

“I just think everytime I see EMS out here I wonder what has happened now,” said Hand.

According to PARD, jumping off bridges can also impact the environment and negatively affect the aquatic ecosystem. People who jump off the Barton Springs pedestrian bridge could even harm the Barton Springs Salamander and the Austin Blind Salamander, which are federally endangered species.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.