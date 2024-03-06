No, iPhone's Journal app doesn't share your info with strangers — but another setting does

An app made for Apple iPhone users to "capture life's moments" has instead grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons. Rumors continue to swirl on social media the tech company's Journal app poses serious risks to online security and privacy.

"It lets anyone near you know your FULL NAME and EXACTLY where you're geo located!" one viral post on Facebook stated. "This is messed up big time."

Tech experts say these rumors are unfounded. Furthermore, iPhone users might have overlooked one basic setting on their device that really could broadcast their identity to complete strangers.

Here's what we know.

What is Apple iPhone's Journal app?

The new Journal app designed by Apple allows users to keep a digital diary using their iPhone or iPad's photos, videos, audio clips and location data from a set point in time.

Think of it as a personal social media app but without the "social" part. Journal entries can be kept privately, according to Apple, with the option to further lock the diary behind a user's passcode or Face ID.

To get you motivated into writing, the app will send you notifications based on your iPhone activity.

"With Journal, users can capture and write about everyday moments and special events in their lives," a spokesperson for Apple said in a December news release. "On-device machine learning provides private, personalized suggestions to inspire journal entries, and customizable notifications help users develop their writing habits."

How did the Journal app get on my iPhone?

Most Apple users discovered Journal had been downloaded automatically to their iPhone or iPad after the company updated its operating system to iOS 17.2.

Why are some people concerned about Journal on iPhone?

It didn't take long after the app's introduction for viral claims to circulate on Facebook that anyone with an iPhone could view another user's full name and track their location. These rumors are false, according to experts, including the fact-checkers at Snopes.com, who have debunked such claims.

What are the rumor's based on?

At the heart of people's fears are two settings (which you can turn off) on the Journal app: "Journaling Suggestions" and "Discoverable by Others."

These settings rely on Bluetooth to detect the number of devices and contacts around each person's iPhone. Viral social media posts have suggested they allow any random person close enough in the vicinity to spy on you.

Experts say these features are largely misunderstood.

How does the Journal app use your information?

The journaling app examines five ways a person uses their iPhone to make suggestions on what they could potentially write about. This includes the following:

Activity - working out or exercising. Media - what music or podcasts a person listens to. Contacts - who a person is texting or calling. Photos - images you take or share. Locations - where you go and how long you spend there.

If that sounds creepy, Apple says its journaling app doesn't broadcast this information out to the world. Each notification is for you alone.

For example, if you spend an hour at a coffee shop with friends and wind up taking photos of your drinks, the app can use that information to suggest you write a diary entry about the experience.

(Image below courtesy of Apple)

Does the Journal app share what contacts you hang around with?

No; according to Apple, the company doesn't store that information or share it with others. It's kept strictly on your device.

"Journaling suggestions are created on your iPhone using on-device processing, and you control what types of data you want to include," a spokesperson said on Apple's website. "With the ability to lock your journal and iCloud syncing using end-to-end encryption, your entries stay up to date and no one but you can access your journal — not even Apple."

How to turn off Journal app settings

If you don't want to use the Journal app and still have concerns about your online privacy, it's easy to turn off both the "Journaling Suggestions" and "Discoverable by Others" settings by taking these steps:

Go to "Settings" on your iPhone or iPad. Go to "Privacy & Security." Click "Journaling Suggestions." Tap to turn off "Discoverable by Others."

You can also turn off Journaling Suggestions for any of the data the app collects on your device.

(image below courtesy of Snopes.com)

An overlooked privacy concern: Your iPhone's name

Forget the Journal app. You might be giving away your personal information to every stranger you come into contact with and not even realize it.

"Virtually anyone can see your iPhone's name," writes Nelson Aguilar in a blog article for Gadget Hacks. "Any nearby person trying to connect to a Wi-Fi network will see it in their list of discovered networks as a personal hotspot. If you have AirDrop sharing open to everyone, nearby users can see your device name whenever they go to share a file or want to see who's close by."

That means if you're walking around with an Apple device called "(Your Name's) iPhone 14," practically anyone with another smartphone or laptop can see it, including hackers and IT system administrators, who can use that information to pinpoint who and where you are.

Changing your device's name to something else is easy. Do the following steps as suggested by Apple:

Go to Settings. Go to General. Go to About. Go to Name. Tap the "X" and type a new name, then tap Done.

March Madness 2024: When it starts, how to watch, who could win

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: iPhone Journal app and privacy: What you need to know