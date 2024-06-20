No injuries in Wednesday morning plane crash involving WMU aviation student, instructor

There were no injuries in a Wednesday morning plane crash in Hillsdale County involving a Western Michigan University Cirrus aircraft, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash in a field near Mosherville and Rainey roads in Litchfield Township shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday. An instructor and a student were working on stalls when the plane would not start, according to MSP.

After several unsuccessful attempts to restart the plane, the student and instructor deployed the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) attached to the plane and had a control fall to the ground.

"Due to the decision making of the crew, and this highly sophisticated safety feature, we are very happy to state everyone landed safely in a field with no injuries," Western Michigan University College of Aviation officials said in a statement. "An investigation will be ongoing as to the cause of the incident and could take time. We thank you in advance for your patience and positive support of our students, faculty, and staff."

The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Western Michigan University plane crashes near Litchfield