No injuries after Richmond 3-year-old brings loaded gun to preschool and more Va. headlines
The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
• “Richmond 3-year-old brings loaded weapon to preschool – no one hurt.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• “No one will take credit for calling state police on UVa campus protesters.”—Daily Progress
• “Can Donald Trump win Virginia in 2024? A longtime political analyst says that’s ‘highly unlikely.’”—WRIC
• “Virginia map shows where state could be underwater from sea level rise.”—Newsweek
• “Battling brain disorder, Va. Rep. Wexton uses text-to-voice app in House speech.”—WTOP
