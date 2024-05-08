No injuries after Richmond 3-year-old brings loaded gun to preschool and more Va. headlines

Staff Report
·1 min read
The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

• “Richmond 3-year-old brings loaded weapon to preschool – no one hurt.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch

• “No one will take credit for calling state police on UVa campus protesters.”—Daily Progress

• “Can Donald Trump win Virginia in 2024? A longtime political analyst says that’s ‘highly unlikely.’”—WRIC

• “Virginia map shows where state could be underwater from sea level rise.”—Newsweek

• “Battling brain disorder, Va. Rep. Wexton uses text-to-voice app in House speech.”—WTOP

The post No injuries after Richmond 3-year-old brings loaded gun to preschool and more Va. headlines appeared first on Virginia Mercury.