No injuries reported after SUV crashes into doctor's office lobby in Hagerstown

No injuries were reported on Wednesday afternoon after a SUV crashed into the lobby of a Mill Street doctor's office in Hagerstown, according to Washington County 911 and Hagerstown Police.

The incident at 265 Mill St. occurred around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Jeffrey Hurwitz's office suite has been condemned and cannot be occupied until repairs can be made, according to an email from Paul Fulk, neighborhood services manager for the City of Hagerstown.

Neighboring businesses were not affected, Fulk wrote.

That brick building houses several businesses. The doctor's office lobby is on the north side of the building, farther back from the street.

The Hagerstown Fire Department was among emergency crews that responded Wednesday afternoon to a sports utility vehicle that crashed into the lobby of a Hagerstown doctor's office off Mill Street.

Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, spokesperson for Hagerstown Police, texted that the driver hit the gas instead of the brake. Three older women were in the SUV and had to remain in the vehicle for about an hour while responders shored up the building so they could get the women out, she wrote.

Stacks of wood had been placed under the SUV and other supports placed to brace the opening in the wall.

A physicians' office off Mill Street was condemned Wednesday after an SUV crashed into the office. The suite cannot be occupied until repairs are made, a Hagerstown official said.

There was a picture window at the point of impact, Fulk wrote.

Jagged glass could be seen along two sides of the opening. A chunk of the brick wall to the left and under the windows had been knocked out and there were cracks in the exterior wall.

What appeared to be a waiting room area was viewable through the gaping hole.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: SUV crashes into lobby of Hagerstown doctor's office