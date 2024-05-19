No injuries after reported manhole explosions in Everett near Encore Boston

First responders and emergency crews worked on a busy intersection of road in Everett Saturday after reported manhole explosions.

Three manholes caught fire at the intersection of Broadway and Bowdoin Street, lifting the heavy metal covers into the air, a National Grid worker told Boston 25 at the scene.

No one was hurt, an Everett police officer told Boston 25. The stretch of road was shut down for a time but was reopened by 7:00 p.m.

Police officers and utility crews could be seen directing traffic.

The intersection is around a half-mile away from Encore Boston Harbor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

