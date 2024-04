BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after an apartment fire in Bristol, Tennessee.

Firefighters responded to Village Square Apartments on Tuesday night.

(Photo: WJHL)

(Photo: WJHL)

(Photo: WJHL)

(Photo: WJHL)

The apartment owner says the fire was caused by a gas grill leak.

The fire affected two balconies and the roof.

