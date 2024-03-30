No injuries reported after beams fall into river

Mar. 29—No injuries were reported after two steel beams fell from a bridge under construction over the Arkansas River on Friday afternoon, an Oklahoma Department of Transportation engineer said.

ODOT Construction Engineer Mattie Abbot said the two 10-foot tall beams caught wind and fell from piers on the U.S. 62 north (westbound) bridge being rebuilt over the river. She said the beams were being attached to the piers, but had not been fully attached.

Abbott she said she got the call around 2 p.m.

"There were no injuries," she said. "The only thing that happened was that one of the beams is impeding navigation channel so barge traffic has been halted until we get them out of the way."

Oklahoma Department of Transportation is replacing the highway's two bridges across the Arkansas River with wider bridges. Construction is to be completed in 2025.

"They were working on getting the last section in (on the north bridge) before they were crossing the navigation channel," Abbott said. "We only had five more to be bolted in and we were going to be done with the beam erection on this side."