No injuries after plane veers off Page Field runway, airport officials say

No one was injured Sunday after a private aircraft veered off the runway upon landing at Page Field airport.

Victoria Moreland, spokesperson for the Lee County Port Authority, said Page Field, 5200 Captain Channing Page Dr., in Fort Myers, remained open Sunday.

According to FlightAware, the single-engine aircraft, registered to Old School Flying, in Stuart, last traveled 7 miles during a six-minute flight July 11, 2020.

Separate companies in Jackson, Tennessee, and Stuart share similar names. Will Helms, a flight instructor with the company based out of Tennessee told this news organization the aircraft isn't theirs.

Southwest Florida was home to five aircraft incidents last month and the third incident at Page Field in the last two weeks.

A private plane on Wednesday experienced collapsed landing at Page Field.

On Feb. 9, a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet that crashed on southbound Interstate 75, in Naples, killing the two pilots. Two passengers and a flight attendant survived.

About two weeks later, on Feb. 25, a small plane made an emergency landing on Vogiantzis Parkway, near Andalusia Boulevard, in Cape Coral. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, wasn't injured, according to Cape Coral Fire.

Then, on Feb. 27, on Monday, a Fort Myers man allegedly entered someone else's plane and attempted to fly it out of Page Field, crashing itinto the airport's perimeter fence.

