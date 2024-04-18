No hurdles in Foster Township homicide case, trial set to begin next month

Apr. 18—WILKES-BARRE — With no issues being contested, it appears the Luzerne County trial for homicide suspect Scott Andrew Oliver, accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Foster Township, is on schedule to begin in early May.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. held a status conference Thursday when Oliver's attorney, Frank T. McCabe II, and Assistant District Attorney James L. McMonagle said they are ready to proceed to trial.

McCabe did note he intended to file a motion to suppress statements Oliver, 31, gave to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton but decided to not to pursue.

Oliver's trial is set to begin May 6 on an open count of criminal homicide.

McCabe and McMonagle said they attempted to work out a plea deal but were not able to come to a conclusion.

State police allege Oliver shot Jessica Romano, 35, inside their shared residence at 1290 Woodhaven Dr. on Jan. 3, 2023. Romano died at Lehigh Valley Hospital — Hazleton.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross revealed Romano died from a gunshot wound. Her death was listed as a homicide by the Luzerne County Coroner's Office.

After the shooting, court records say, Oliver went to a neighbor's house who accompanied him back to 1290 Woodhaven Dr.

Oliver fled his home when the neighbor called 911.

Oliver was captured nearly 16 hours later nearby in a vacant house.