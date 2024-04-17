No hate crime charges against man accused of arson at synagogue

The Broward State Attorney’s Office filed first-and second-degree arson charges against a man with a long history of mental health issues who is accused of setting the March 16 fire that destroyed the Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center and the Friendship Grill in Fort Lauderdale

Scott Hannaford, 50, was not hit with a hate crime enhancement, which would have increased the possibility of serious prison time if he were to be convicted. As it stands, a first-degree arson conviction comes with a maximum sentence of 30 years.

According to a statement from the Broward State Attorney’s Office, the decision to withhold a hate crime enhancement stemmed from the fact that the same man is suspected of trying to set fire to the Kavasutra Kava Bar near the synagogue.

Police said Hannaford intentionally set fire to Rabbi Chaim Slavaticki’s car outside Tarpon Drive and East Las Olas Boulevard. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to the building.

Surveillance footage showed the defendant setting the car on fire with a cigarette lighter, according to a police report. Police were unable to formally interview Hannaford because he was incoherent while being advised of his Miranda rights the day of the fire.

Hannaford is in custody in lieu of a $102,000 bond. His assigned attorney is not identified in the Clerk of Courts’ office file on the case.