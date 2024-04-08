No glasses? Quick options to grab to watch the solar eclipse you probably have at home

The 2024 solar eclipse has started!

If you're in the camp that says: "What eclipse," this information is for you if you want to go outside to watch.

If you're a procrastinator who has run out of time to find a pair of eclipse glasses, we've got you covered, too.

Here's what you should know if Mother Nature has cooperated and you want to head outside to watch the eclipse.

➤ Live updates: Eclipse day in Florida

When does the solar eclipse start in Florida?

It's already started, but you still have a short amount of time if you want to catch the peak, which is when the moon covers as much of the sun as it's going to.

In Florida, we'll have a partial eclipse, with anywhere from 49% to 76% of the sun covered by the moon.

What is the peak time to see the eclipse in Florida?

The total eclipse started in Mexico at about 11:07 a.m. PDT, before crossing into Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT. It will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT.

Roughly speaking, in Florida the peak of the partial eclipse will start about 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola and at 3:02 p.m. EDT on Miami Beach.

Here's a look at the peak time around the state, which is the time the maximum coverage of the sun is expected:

Pensacola: 1:55 p.m. CDT

Tallahassee: 3 p.m. EDT

Jacksonville: 3:05 p.m. EDT

Daytona Beach: 3:04 p.m. EDT

Melbourne: 3:04 p.m. EDT

Port St. Lucie: 3:03 p.m. EDT

West Palm Beach: 3:03 p.m. EDT

Naples: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Fort Myers: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Sarasota: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Don't see your city mentioned? Click on any circle in the map to see:

Time of peak coverage

Maximum coverage percentage

Chances of clear skies based on historical averages

With only minutes to go, what can you grab to watch the solar eclipse?

More than likely, you have at least one — if not several — of these items around the house.

Remember, if you're not wearing solar eclipse glasses, do not look at the sun. You can permanently damage your eyes.

That said, here's a few ideas of something you can use to watch the eclipse. Turn your back to the sun, hold up the item and let the sun shine through the object onto a piece of white paper.

Use a cracker, like a Ritz or saltine. Just make sure it has holes in it. Benefit: after it's over, you have a quick snack.

A slotted spoon.

A colander. (that's the bowl with lots of holes in it you use to drain pasta)

A washer. (the type you find in the junk drawer or tool section of a hardware store, not the appliance you use to wash your clothes)

Get a hole puncher and punch a hole in a piece of thick paper or cardboard.

If worst comes to worst, the sunlight coming through the leaves of trees will also let you see the eclipse on the ground. (that may not work so well with palm trees but you tried.)

How much of the eclipse will Florida see? Enter ZIP code for answers

As we've said earlier, how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon depends on where you are in the state.

Here's the maximum coverage from several locations around Florida:

Pensacola: 76%

Tallahassee: 70%

Jacksonville: 64%

Daytona Beach: 59%

Melbourne: 54%

Port St. Lucie: 51%

West Palm Beach: 49%

Naples: 50%

Fort Myers: 52%

Sarasota: 56%

Don't see your city mentioned? Enter your ZIP code to see:

When the eclipse starts at your location

What the maximum coverage will be

What time maximum coverage will occur

When the eclipse ends at your location

Chances for clear skies based on historical averages for April 8

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: What can you use to watch the solar eclipse if you don't have glasses?