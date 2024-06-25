No foul play suspected in man's death in Lima

Jun. 25—LIMA — Law enforcement officials on Tuesday said an accidental drug overdose likely caused the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found Saturday in the parking lot of a Lima apartment complex.

According to a statement from the Allen County Sheriff's Office, the unresponsive male was found lying in the apartment complex parking lot at 2680 W. Market St., Lima. First responders from the American Township Fire Department arrived on scene to find live-saving efforts being applied by a private citizen. Those efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed by the Lucas County Coroner's Office and a final determination on the cause of death cannot be made until a full toxicology report is concluded by the coroner's office, the sheriff's report said.

The victim, who was believed to be homeless at the time of his death, had a significant physical health ailment that may have contributed to his death. Authorities said the body did have some external injuries but none of the injuries were severe or would have led to death. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 419-227-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).