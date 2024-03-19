No foul play suspected in fatal Battle Creek house fire

BATTLE CREEK — Officials do not suspect foul play in last week's fatal house fire on North 22nd Street.

In a joint statement Monday evening, the Battle Creek Police Department and Battle Creek Fire Department confirmed that Courtney Rose Wareham, 45, died in the fire at 132 N. 22nd St. during the early morning hours of March 11. Wareham lived at the home, officials said.

First responders also found a cat that had died in the blaze. Animal Control retrieved the pet, officials said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the structure fire at about 3:12 a.m. March 11, arriving to find fire and smoke showing from the rear of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished; the blaze caused an estimated $50,000 in property damage and $20,000 in contents damage, officials said.

Initial searches determined the home was unoccupied and there were no injuries. During the ongoing investigation, however, the fire department announced March 12 that a body — identified Monday as Wareham — was found in one of the home's bedrooms.

The Michigan State Police assisted with the investigation, and officials do not suspect foul play in the fire. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Woman identified in fatal Battle Creek house fire