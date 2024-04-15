No formal talks yet on reconciling Alabama House, Senate gaming bills

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two months ago the Alabama House passed a gaming bill, just a week after it was introduced.

The swift approval suggested plenty of momentum behind to get the measure on the November ballot for voters to decide whether to legalize gaming in the state.

But, two months later the Alabama House and the Alabama Senate have both approved – very different – gaming bills and there have been no formal talks on how to reconcile the bills.

Last week, House bill co-sponsor Rep. Andy Whitt, (R-Harvest), said he expected the Senate to name three conference committee members to meet with Whitt and two other House-appointed conferees. Whitt said the Senate didn’t appoint anyone to the conference committee, so no meetings took place.

Whitt told News 19 Monday he hopes those appointments will be made this week.

Tuesday marks the 22nd meeting day for the Alabama Legislature. The legislature has 30 official meeting days but also has until mid-May to complete those official meeting days. Whitt said there is still time to get a bill passed.

The new bills differ considerably and reconciling the two measures will require several changes.

The House gaming bill featured seven new casinos along with three existing Poarch Band of Creek Indian casinos, sports betting, and a lottery with proceeds going to fund education.

The Senate’s version allows only the three existing casinos, no sports betting, and its lottery proposal includes funding for education, but also other programs to be decided by the legislature.

