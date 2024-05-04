‘There’s no forewarning’: Late soldier honored in Manatee County

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens gathered Saturday to dedicate a Gold Star Memorial at the Lakewood Ranch Library.

It pays tribute to Gold Star families whose loved ones paid the ultimate price, like Stefenie Hernandez.

Her son, Army Specialist 4 Patrick Lay II, made that selfless sacrifice.

He was born and raised in Manatee County and was a part of the first graduating class at Braden River High School.

“He felt he was always called to serve, but wasn’t sure if he was ready,” Hernandez described. “Then that call just kept tugging on his heart.”

So Lay enlisted in the US Army in 2009.

“My heart sunk and basically inside, my heart was screaming ‘no,'” she explained.

In March of 2011, Lay was deployed to Afghanistan.

Five months later, Hernandez’s life changed forever.

“There’s no forewarning,” she said. “It’s just a knock on your door with two uniformed officers there.”

Lay and four other soldiers were killed when an IED blast destroyed their vehicle.

It’s heroes like them that were honored Saturday outside of the Lakewood Ranch Library.

“While we go about our daily lives or while we sleep, the men and women of the armed forces fly the skies, sail the seas, and guard our shores ensuring our safety,” Florida Federation of Garden Clubs president Tina Tuttle said. “We must never take them for granted and we must never forget them, and we do not.”

Hernandez said what means most to her is that this gold star memorial marker now boldly stands in the area her son grew up in.

“Just very nice to see the community that wants to pay their respects and remember the sacrifices that our fallen have given,” she said.

There are 47 Gold Star Families Memorial markers throughout the USs

This marker is the 9th Gold Star Memorial marker in Florida.

