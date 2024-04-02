No Foolin': March's average temperatures for ABQ and April's weather outlook

Apr. 1—March ended on a damp and windy note across much of New Mexico, but did Albuquerque get as much precipitation as usual? And what should residents expect for April?

To answer these questions, I spoke with Randall Hergert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Albuquerque office.

Hergert said Albuquerque received .27 inches of precipitation and only trace amounts of snow in March.

He said this is below the average for this time of year, which is .44 inches of precipitation.

Winds were high across the state in March, Hergert said the highest recorded wind speed statewide was on March 24 in Roswell at 75 mph.

Other places also recorded blustery wind speeds, Hergert said, "there are numerous other locations that saw at least 60 mile-per-hour winds throughout the month, including the Albuquerque Sunport. We had a ... wind event where we saw some pretty strong winds, and Raton and Clayton, in those areas also saw 60 mile per hour wind gusts."

Hergert said the average temperature for the month in Albuquerque was 48.4 degrees, with the average high of 60.4 degrees and the average low of 36.4 degrees.

"For context, the average high, that was 1.1 degrees below normal. But the overnight lows, that average low was 3.3 degrees above normal," Hergert said.

He added the overall average was 1.2 degrees above normal.

For the April outlook, Hergert said we will see a transition back to a drier and warmer weather pattern.

Winds are expected to pick up again over the weekend, causing another round of critical fire weather conditions over eastern New Mexico on Saturday, Hergert added.

"And then another quick transition to cooler and wetter weather," Hergert said. "Although this is the wetter part of that is going to be more isolated to western (and) northern New Mexico, looks like for Saturday and Sunday."

Another system will be right behind that weather system, Hergert said, as the second system will make its way through early next week.

"But after that it does look like we're going to see a prolonged period of more tranquil weather for the middle part of April," Hergert said.

Hergert said many times in spring it is common to see sudden changes in weather patterns, going back and forth between winter weather and warming periods.

"A lot of times you'll see those ups and downs throughout the shoulder seasons spring and fall," Hergert said.