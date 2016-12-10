No, this Fisher-Price Happy Hour Playset isn't real

Adam Padilla, the Co-Founder and Director of Branding for BrandFire, is responsible for the latest bit of fakery to flood the internet.

Luckily, this time it's all in good fun.

Padilla made an image of a Fisher-Price Happy Hour Playset in Photoshop; the playset supposedly features a bar, stool and plastic beer bottles for kids to play with.

Padilla likes to post humorous original images on his Instagram account adam.the.creator – and this has been one of his most successful posts.

"My 21 month-old daughter gave me the idea while playing on her kitchen playset at our apartment," Padilla told Mashable. I mentioned to my wife, Willow, that it would be hilarious if a major toy company created a bar set for toddlers.

"The next day I Photoshopped the package design and posted it on my Instagram with a caption that made it seem like it was an actual product. Many of my fellow 'meme friends' like black_humorist, thedailylit and highfiveexpert got a kick out of it, but it really took off the next day when someone posted it on Facebook and Reddit."

Most of the responses Padilla has seen have been positive ones — with many social media users wishing it were a real product.

"The reaction has been absolutely incredible," Padilla says. "Most people recognize that it is a joke, and think it is hilarious. Many of my close friends have seen it passed around their individual social circles with comments like, 'you should buy this for your nephew!' It seems that people really got a good laugh, which is awesome."

Some parents even posted on Fisher-Price's Facebook page, urging the toy manufacturer to consider the fake product.

