‘No Fees, Just Baseball’: Pittsburgh Pirates announce promotion featuring no fees on tickets

The Pittsburgh Pirates are saving baseball fans a few dollars through a new online promotion.

The “No Fees, Just Baseball” promotion features no fees charged on tickets for any Pirates home game this season when purchased online.

The promotion includes individual tickets, theme nights, group offers and all promotions dates at PNC Park, the team said.

The promotion began on March 6 and runs through 11:59 p.m. on March 10.

To purchase Pirates tickets, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Delta flight en route to Dallas diverts to Pittsburgh International Airport after issue with engine Woman attacked by bear in Butler Township Pennsylvania man who bought, sold stolen human body parts sentenced for abuse of corpse VIDEO: WPXI helps woman get safety improvements in her neighborhood after random violent crimes DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts