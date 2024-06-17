No 'Father's Day' break for NJ man

Jun. 17—WHITE HAVEN — A man from New Jersey allegedly with many aliases wanted by police in Wilkes-Barre Township and federal authorities was captured during a traffic stop by White Haven Police on Sunday.

John Louis Mix 37, of Passaic, was stopped for speeding in the area of Pine and Church streets just after 7:30 p.m., according to court records.

During the traffic stop on state Route 437 in Dennison Township, Mix identified himself using two names and a date of birth while police in White Haven discovered the vehicle he was driving, a Honda CRV, was reported stolen in New York City, court records say.

The Honda had a license plate registered to a 2007 Jeep Cherokee, police reported.

Inside the Honda, police in court records say there was a heavy odor of marijuana and the center cup holder was filled with marijuana ash and burnt rolling papers.

Mix, who was positively identified, asked the police officers, "Can you give me a break, it's Father's day," court records say.

Police in White Haven learned Mix was wanted on a warrant in Wilkes-Barre Township.

A Wilkes-Barre Township police officer on June 9 stopped Mix in the area of East Northampton and Hillside streets for driving an Acura reported stolen in New York City, court records say.

Mix allegedly produced a Puerto Rican driver's license with another name he used to identified himself.

Mix refused to exit the stolen Acura and sped away at a high rate of speed as police in Wilkes-Barre Township terminated the pursuit, court records say.

Police in Wilkes-Barre Township located the stolen Acura parked in front of a deli on Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre, where Mix was known to frequent.

Police also learned Mix was wanted by the U.S. Marshal's Service, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and by the Passaic, N.J., police department.

Mix was arraigned Monday by District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre on two criminal complaints.

White Haven police charged Mix with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of receiving stolen property, false identification to law enforcement, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilkes-Barre Township police charged Mix with receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving a vehicle with an altered identification number, possession of fraudulent title or certificate and careless driving.

Mix was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 total bail.