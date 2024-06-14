No executive committee from Sept. 1 to 26 for the BOE, for now

Jun. 13—The Cumberland County Board of Education will not have an executive committee from Sept. 1-26, for now.

Chairwoman Teresa Boston, 8th District, and Vice Chairman Robert Safdie, 2nd District, will leave the board after Aug. 31. In their places will be, Travis Cole, 8th District, and Scott VanWinkle, 2nd District.

Cole and VanWinkle will take office on Sept. 1 but the board must vote on who the new chairman and vice chairman should be on Sept. 26, leaving a gap where there is no executive committee in place.

The school board's executive committee consists of the board chairman and the director of schools. Among the committee's duties is preparing the agenda for each board meeting, working on the school budget, and serving as the school district's purchasing agent.

Having a gap in the executive committee is not the first time this has happened to the board. The gap occurred last year as well.

"So I looked that up in Robert's Rules of Order and it says that we nominate temporary officers?" said Sherri Nichols, 3rd District.

"We can —" said Shannon Stout, 9th District.

"— You can, but there's not a reason to do that," said Rebecca Hamby, 7th District. "I mean, thankfully, the office at the end of August, we elect officers normally at the first September meeting. So if we do a special call at the very first part of September, then we can go ahead and have our ... because we can't run without an executive committee."

"So what in this [referring to Policy 1.200] changes?" said Nichols.

"It says, 'In the event vacancies occur of both chairman and vice chairman positions which would leave no executive committee, a special-called meeting will be called the first week of September to elect officers,'" said Hamby.

"So it said before that we would go ahead and elect them at the very first board meeting," said Stout. "Which is — I went out and checked all the other districts and theirs read the same way. Theirs was just our old template basically minus the ... nobody had parliamentary election. Some of them had a legislative liaison, and some did not. Some just had a chairman and vice chairman."

"We had taken this policy and added ... some wording on there that made it possible to elect," said Hamby. "But this is the problem. If we go from the end of August or say Sept. 1 until the first meeting in September and we don't have an executive committee then something happens that needs an emergency approval, or whatever, the director cannot do that without having a board chair. Because there will not be an executive committee. And so that's why it is important to go ahead at the first of September. It's very rare, especially happening two times in a row."

"Rather than changing the policy itself to read differently, I think I'd lean more toward just electing a pro tem in place maybe at the end of our August meeting that would be in place until the September meeting and then we can just go ahead," said Stout. "Because it's not a usual sort of thing to have this happen to change the policy to accommodate that."

Hamby asked Earl Patton, the board's attorney, to speak on potentially rewording the policy.

"I mean look, the board has an interest in having a chair in place," said Patton. "Now, whether that is a pro-tem chair or whether that is a permanent chair that's elected at a different time. Then I mean, I don't feel that there is really a preference necessarily as long as you get somebody in place. Because that is the difficulty at least that this board experienced last it's just not having a chair or vice chair who was able to fill in for the chair when there wasn't a chair. So, you know, there just needs to be some way that the board can have some stability."

"I don't understand why we need a pro-tem for just one month," said Hamby. "Why not just fix it and just fix it? and go ahead and do the elections. And it doesn't go against any of the TCA code and it doesn't go against to reword this. That's my thing. I want this board to run smoothly and if we go into this again and it doesn't always run smoothly. I'm trying to eliminate having, 'OK, let's get somebody temporary for the moment.' Why do that when we can go ahead and elect officers?"

"I get where you are coming from," said Stout. "I just think to change policy that's overriding policy that is in place consistently for, you know, this situation which may not occur again for, who knows how many elections, that just have the pro-tem in place for that month in case something does come up."

Due to disagreement, the discussion was tabled for July's meeting.

Hamby also discussed Tennessee School Boards Association policies that were recommended for the districts based on the updated laws: 1.501, 1.800, 2.403, 2.806, 3.202, 4.201 and 4.213. The policies were included in this recommendations list due to changes in the law or changes in the wording in each of these policies. The board approved the policies listed above.

Director of Schools William Stepp said this team is currently doing assessments for policy 3.205 and asked if they could discuss it later. This policy was tabled until next month's meeting.

Policy 3.400 was tabled by Hamby because of the specific wording used in the policy. Hamby wanted to further understand and potentially change the wording. Right now the wording says that the Board of Education must hold the certificate for the school bus drivers for them to drive. Hamby asked Patton to assist with rewording the policy. This policy was tabled until next month's meeting.

The specific wording used in policy 4.215 needed to be addressed to include the wording 'or the director's designee' when discussing who is allowed to handle the use of artificial intelligence programs. This policy was tabled until next month's meeting.

For the working committees meeting on April 16, the minutes for the Policy committee, Building and Grounds/Safety committee, and the Arts, Athletics and Activities Committee were all approved.

Boston, Safdie and Nicholas Davis, 5th District, were absent from this meeting.

The five working committees are Building and Grounds/Safety, Policy, Contract, Budget, and Arts, Athletics and Activities.

The next full board meeting will be June 27 at 6 p.m. at Central Services at 368 Fourth St. in Crossville.

Visit www.youtube.com/@elbertfarley374/videos to see the June 11 committee meeting. Due to technical difficulties, the videos may not be available.

Jessica Ceballos may be reached at jceballos@crossville-chronicle.com

