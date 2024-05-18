‘No exceptions’: Ohio pub raises minimum age to 30 on some days

**Related Video Above: Cleveland leaders address summer safety plan after violent weekend.**

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WJW) — Should people in their 20s be barred from going to bars?

One pub in central Ohio has done just that, announcing at the start of the month plans to raise their minimum age to 30 on weekends.

It was not clear what prompted the changes, but Donerick’s Pub in Groveport (a southeast suburb of Columbus) took to Facebook on May 1 to say only those 30 and up were welcome in their establishment on Friday and Saturday.

“Cover charge starts at 10 p.m., and the doors close at 1:15 a.m. No exceptions!” the post said, noting it cost $5-$10 to enter and only cash would be accepted.

In a reply in the comments, the bar also wrote that safety was their top priority: “We will try different methods to keep the violence down. It will not be tolerated.”

Commenter feedback on the changes ranged from “it needs to be 35 and up” to “more like bingo night.”

