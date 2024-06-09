‘No engine braking’: What do these Wisconsin highway signs mean?

(NEXSTAR) — Drive into nearly any Wisconsin town and you’re almost guaranteed to see a certain number of things: a green population sign, a roundabout, and maybe a Kwik Trip or Culver’s (if you’re lucky, maybe both).

You’re also likely to encounter a white sign with black lettering that warns, “No engine braking in village except in emergency.” There may be some exceptions — maybe the sign on the edge of your city’s limits says “town” instead of “village,” or maybe it notes that mufflers are required.

But what does the sign even mean? You can’t use your brakes at all, unless it’s an emergency? Is it a warning to your vehicle not to break down? Or something else entirely?

A no engine braking sign in Wisconsin. (Addy Bink/Nexstar)

As you can likely surmise, it’s the latter — sort of. The signs also, most likely, don’t apply to you and your motor vehicle.

Engine braking is sometimes known as compression or exhaust braking, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation explains. Regardless of the name, it’s the process of downshifting and stepping off the gas rather than using the brake pedal, according to Universal Technical Institute.

Larger trucks may rely on a Jacobs brake, or jake brake, a system specific to diesel engines, the UTI says.

For large trucks, compression braking can be useful, helping to decelerate and keeping air brakes from overheating. The agency continues, however, explaining that engine braking in other cases “is typically an unavoidable result of operating a vehicle that the driver cannot prevent or fully disengage.”

“Engine braking can produce excessive, undesirable noise when muffler systems are not functioning as designed or are otherwise inadequate,” the DOT says, adding, “objectionable noise levels may be produced by any car or truck when using compression braking and often are related to equipment failure or aftermarket modifications.”

That “undesirable noise” has prompted many communities “to take actions to restrict the noise.”

Many, including Manitowoc and Allouez, consider the use of compression brakes — except in the case of emergency — disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.

Communities throughout the state are able to request the “no engine braking” signage on state highways, but they don’t have the authority to erect any on those highways unless the DOT gives them permission.

As prevalent as the signs may be, the 2018 notice from the DOT says “it is unclear whether those signs are effective or necessary.”

“In the case of engine braking, the Department has chosen to work with communities and allow limited use of these signs on state highways under certain conditions, despite the lack of evidence that they are effective in reducing noise problems.”

There are no state laws regarding engine braking. Instead, it’s up to each municipality to enact — and enforce — ordinances prohibiting the practice.

For more details on your community’s enforcement of engine braking regulations or other noise ordinances, consult your local municipal code.

