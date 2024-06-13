No doubt the cars are coming so Pasco okays study of a wider Suncoast Parkway

Pasco officials already know what the future of the Suncoast Parkway will look like: crowded.

After all, the county has been approving major developments all throughout the central part of Pasco for years including major industrial hubs to the east on Interstate 75, a host of housing projects throughout Central Pasco and the extensive health science area anchored by the Moffitt Cancer Center campus next to the parkway.

Having already seen what road expansion delays have done to traffic in other parts of fast-growing Pasco, the county’s Metropolitan Planning Organization voted unanimously Thursday to fund the project development and environmental study for the widening of a 16-mile stretch north from Van Dyke Road in Hillsborough past State Road 52 in Pasco. The organization, comprised of Pasco County commissioners and city leaders from Pasco’s municipalities, agreed to spend $22,000 this year and $1 million next year.

The study is just the first step before any changes or construction along that corridor would happen.

Before even getting to the study, the Florida Department of Transportation and the Turnpike Authority assess expected future road capacity by 2050. State officials explained Thursday that they believe the zone between Van Dyke and State Road 54 is already over its capacity and could use six lanes now and eight by 2040. The parkway from 54 to Ridge Road could use six lanes by 2030 and the stretch north to State Road 52 could also use six lanes by 2035.

The new study will consider several things including enhanced safety, shorter travel times, greater reliability, faster emergency response times and evacuations, improving the area’s economic viability and avoiding and minimizing environmental impacts, officials said.

The project will include five existing interchanges and a new one at Rangeland Boulevard just north of State Road 54 which will require the extension of that county road. The work also includes changes at the existing interchanges to accommodate the new lanes and some alterations in the Suncoast Trail that parallels the highway, said Lisa Horn of the consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates.

Intersection designs will also be studied and the state is deciding between two designs at 54. One possibility is another “diverging diamond” interchange like several others built in the area, the same design that was used on Interstate 75 at State Road 56. That design is unusual in having traffic cross from the right side of the road to the left side, then back again over the interstate.

Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey asked about the planned pedestrian and bike overpass at the Suncoast Trail and State Road 52. Officials explained that was separate from the parkway design itself. She repeated her ongoing concern that other such overpasses in Hernando and Citrus counties were funded with parkway money rather than county road money and to date Pasco is still on the hook for the cost of that overpass.

Public information meetings are scheduled later this month. A virtual meeting will take place on June 25 at 5:30 p.m. and an in-person session is slated for June 27 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 2155 Northpointe Parkway in Lutz. The public can also visit the project website for more information.

According to the website, noise studies will be conducted as part of the next phase and the idea of not widening the road will also be considered.

During Thursday’s meeting, Starkey was also concerned with another important road project in Pasco, the long-awaited improvements to the U.S. 41 and State Road 54 intersection. She told state road officials that she was encouraged to get them to move it up the priority list for future state funding by State Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater.

But according to several state road staff members including Florida District 7 Department of Transportation Secretary David Gwynn, the project is already the top priority for Pasco and that means it is already earmarked specifically for future funding. Construction on that project at this point isn’t expected until after 2030.