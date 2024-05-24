No degree, no problem: UAMS to host job expo in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will hold a job expo on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus, located at 1125 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

UAMS is looking for candidates for jobs in direct and indirect patient care, administrative areas, campus operations, nutrition services and research areas. A similar event is also scheduled to take place at the Jack Stephens Event Center located at 2801 S. University Ave. in Little Rock.

This year’s expo is focused on positions that do not require a college degree, Michelle Wiles, vice chancellor and chief people and culture officer said.

“Too often people outside UAMS think you need to be a doctor or a nurse to work here,” Wiles said. “In fact, UAMS has many positions that require only a high school diploma or GED.”

For more information on the Job Expo and to register, please visit the UAMS Human Resources website.

